Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Increases By 227.1%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DNA Brands stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
About DNA Brands
