Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Increases By 227.1%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DNA Brands stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Incis a holding company. It operates through the DNA energy and TokenTalk.io. businesses. The DNA Energy business engages in the production, marketing, and sale of carbonated blends of energy drinks. It offers its products in citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name.

