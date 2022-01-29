Short Interest in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Drops By 55.5%

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter.

DTP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 15,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

