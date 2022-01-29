Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Declines By 50.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $$17.94 during midday trading on Friday. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

About Elis

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

