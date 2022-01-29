Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Declines By 51.6%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

