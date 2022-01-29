Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declines By 48.0%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EXPGY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

