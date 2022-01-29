Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Declines By 58.9%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.