Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Drops By 46.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 657,100 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $750.66 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $591.52 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $838.76 and a 200-day moving average of $836.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

