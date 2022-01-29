Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Grows By 223.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 446,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Shares of FEX stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

