Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Increases By 141.0%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the December 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 95,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,836. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

