Short Interest in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Grows By 132.6%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE FCAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAX. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,569,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

