Short Interest in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Drops By 53.5%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 457,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 702,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,924. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

GNFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genfit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genfit by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

