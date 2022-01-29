Short Interest in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) Decreases By 45.2%

Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Gesher I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.

