Short Interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Grows By 210.3%

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GBLI opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.51 million, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $166.99 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $644,940. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

