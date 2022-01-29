Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Grows By 136.7%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

