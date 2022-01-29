Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Drops By 50.0%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000.

Gores Holdings VIII stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

