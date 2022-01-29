Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Declines By 48.0%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of HLG stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.14. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

