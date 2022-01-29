Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Drops By 50.0%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS STLY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. HG has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

