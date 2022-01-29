Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rises By 224.3%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, an increase of 224.3% from the December 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,912,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 612,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOTH stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

