Short Interest in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Decreases By 50.0%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IGNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,901. Ignyte Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $357,000.

