Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$24.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.