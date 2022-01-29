Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Decreases By 47.8%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,094,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

