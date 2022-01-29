Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Decreases By 52.6%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,035,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $67.54. 4,235,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,613. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

