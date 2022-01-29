Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Rises By 217.4%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

