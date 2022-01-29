Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Rises By 217.4%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of COMT stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.
