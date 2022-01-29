Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Increases By 128.3%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,150. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

