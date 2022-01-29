Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Drops By 46.0%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of JFHHF stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.