Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Expands By 127.0%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the December 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 294,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 538,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

