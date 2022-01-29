Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Declines By 50.0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KEWL remained flat at $$17.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $112.01.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brass wood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

