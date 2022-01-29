Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Increases By 147.8%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ KVSC remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. 49,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $126,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $278,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

