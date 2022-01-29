Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Drops By 46.9%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 167.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 174.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 882,147 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 278.8% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 630,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 464,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KL Acquisition by 37.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAQ stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. KL Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

