Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Decreases By 55.0%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 821,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Longeveron by 811.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longeveron during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Longeveron during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 16.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Longeveron in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LGVN stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Longeveron has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 629.06%.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

