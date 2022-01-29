Short Interest in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Declines By 45.5%

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MAAQU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

