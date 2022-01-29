Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Grows By 147.9%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the December 31st total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MOGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 113,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84. MOGU has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

