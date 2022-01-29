Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 237.2%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTOIY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

