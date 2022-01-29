Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declines By 53.0%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. 49,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,777. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

