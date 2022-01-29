Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Rises By 130.5%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the December 31st total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUVSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,805. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

