Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Grows By 230.0%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNGTF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

