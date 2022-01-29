Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 128.6%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,036. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.