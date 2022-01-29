Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Drops By 54.5%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PMHG remained flat at $$28.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

