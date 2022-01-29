Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Increases By 138.2%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,728,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

