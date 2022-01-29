Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Decreases By 57.4%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 69,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 988,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 761,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAQC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Provident Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

