Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declines By 59.4%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,723. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,503,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after buying an additional 452,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

