Short Interest in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Rises By 200.0%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Rand Capital news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc bought 3,751 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,270 shares of company stock valued at $296,059. Insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

