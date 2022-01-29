Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Increases By 138.8%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 138.8% from the December 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 733.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLWF remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Reliance Worldwide has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.