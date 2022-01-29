Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rises By 236.1%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 236.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:SBR opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $54.00.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.877 dividend. This represents a $10.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 375.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.