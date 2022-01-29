Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Declines By 58.5%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMSEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.