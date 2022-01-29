Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Declines By 50.8%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 9,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,219. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Get Santos alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Santos in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.