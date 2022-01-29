Short Interest in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Decreases By 48.3%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSAA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 561,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,275 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.