Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Increases By 210.6%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $244,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

