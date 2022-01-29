Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Declines By 47.0%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,398,400 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 25,300,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,679.7 days.

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

