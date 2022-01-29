Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Rises By 205.6%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUIC stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

